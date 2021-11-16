Most Recent
By Julian O'Neill
BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent
Severe accident: A37 Londonderry both waysBBC News Travel
A37 Londonderry both ways severe accident, from B66 Ringsend Road to Drumsurn Road.
A37 Londonderry - A37 Broad Road in Limavady closed and queues in both directions from the B66 Ringsend Road junction to the Drumsurn Road junction, because of an accident involving three vehicles.
By Cormac Campbell
BBC News NI South East Reporter