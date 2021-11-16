A37 Londonderry both ways severe accident, from B66 Ringsend Road to Drumsurn Road.

A37 Londonderry - A37 Broad Road in Limavady closed and queues in both directions from the B66 Ringsend Road junction to the Drumsurn Road junction, because of an accident involving three vehicles.

