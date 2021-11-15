Little Linford

England, United Kingdom

+5 miles
+10 miles
+20 miles
+30 miles

Most Recent

  3. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M1 Northamptonshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M1 Northamptonshire southbound severe accident, from J15 for A45 to M1.

    M1 Northamptonshire - Two lanes closed and it's very slow on M1 southbound from J15, A45 (Northampton) to M1, Newport Pagnell Services, because of an accident.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  5. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M1 Buckinghamshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M1 Buckinghamshire southbound severe disruption, before Newport Pagnell Services.

    M1 Buckinghamshire - One lane closed and it's slow on M1 southbound before Newport Pagnell Services, because of a breakdown.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  7. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M1 Buckinghamshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M1 Buckinghamshire southbound severe disruption, from Newport Pagnell Services to J14 for A509.

    M1 Buckinghamshire - Two lanes closed and queues on M1 southbound from Newport Pagnell Services to J14, A509 (Milton Keynes), because of a shed load.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  10. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M1 Buckinghamshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M1 Buckinghamshire southbound severe disruption, at Newport Pagnell Services.

    M1 Buckinghamshire - M1 entry slip road closed southbound at Newport Pagnell Services, because of a breakdown.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  13. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M1 Buckinghamshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M1 Buckinghamshire southbound severe disruption, at Newport Pagnell Services.

    M1 Buckinghamshire - M1 lane closed on slip road into the services southbound at Newport Pagnell Services, because of a broken down car. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  16. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M1 Buckinghamshire northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M1 Buckinghamshire northbound severe disruption, at Newport Pagnell Services.

    M1 Buckinghamshire - M1 slip road into the services closed northbound at Newport Pagnell Services, because of emergency repairs. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

News Navigation