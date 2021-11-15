Little Marlow

England, United Kingdom

  Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A404 Buckinghamshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    A404 Buckinghamshire southbound severe disruption, from M40 J4 to A4155 Little Marlow Road.

    A404 Buckinghamshire - One lane closed on A404 southbound in Marlow from High Wycombe Handy Cross Roundabout to Marlow Junction, because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.

  Envelope update

    Severe accident: A404 Buckinghamshire both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A404 Buckinghamshire both ways severe accident, from A4155 Little Marlow Road to A308 Marlow Road.

    A404 Buckinghamshire - A404 in Marlow closed in both directions from Marlow Junction to Bisham Roundabout, because of an accident.

