By Dominic Casciani
Home and legal correspondent
By Dominic Casciani
Home and legal correspondent
By Samantha Jagger
BBC News
By Lynette Horsburgh
BBC News
Home Secretary Priti Patel explains why the terror threat has been heightened.
By Paul Burnell
BBC News
A police cordon remains in place at Liverpool Women's Hospital following Sunday's explosion.
A spokesman for Liverpool Women's NHS Foundation Trust, which oversees the hospital, said it had restricted visiting access until further notice.
But it confirmed birth partners were permitted to attend for all appointments, including scans.
Families of babies on the neonatal unit have been asked to contact the unit to discuss access.
Once patients and visitors are onsite they will not be permitted to leave the building and come back, the trust added.
You can read more about the trust's latest guidance here.
Sharon Cullen and her family were evacuated from their home on Sutcliffe Street at about 21:45 GMT on Sunday.
It happened after three men - aged 21, 26 and 29 - were detained on Sutcliffe Street, Kensington shortly after the blast.
She said: "The police pounded on my door and an officer said 'we need to get you out of the house as soon as possible'.
"They said 'whatever is going on at the back of the house, it could blow the block'.
"It was really frightening."
Media from across the UK gathered at Merseyside Police's headquarters to hear the latest from the investigation, Davinia Ramos reports.
During the press conference, officers looked concerned and saddened at the events that had unfolded outside the hospital.
It is very clear that detectives are still trying to establish a lot of information and were unable to go into huge detail about the specifics so far, including the identity of the person who was killed.
But they were keen to emphasise that they have dealt with incidents like this in the past and were confident of making progress.
People should resist speculating on social media, police added.
Detectives investigating the explosion outside a hospital believe they know the identity of the passenger who was killed in the explosion.
Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson said the man brought a homemade bomb with him into a taxi and asked to be taken to Liverpool Women's Hospital.
But he added that he cannot confirm his identity at this time.
Video shows the cab going up in flames, in what the police have called a terror incident.
The explosion outside Liverpool Women's Hospital has been declared a terror incident.
In a statement read out during the news conference, Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson confirmed: