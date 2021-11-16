BBC Copyright: BBC

A police cordon remains in place at Liverpool Women's Hospital following Sunday's explosion.

A spokesman for Liverpool Women's NHS Foundation Trust, which oversees the hospital, said it had restricted visiting access until further notice.

But it confirmed birth partners were permitted to attend for all appointments, including scans.

Families of babies on the neonatal unit have been asked to contact the unit to discuss access.

Once patients and visitors are onsite they will not be permitted to leave the building and come back, the trust added.

