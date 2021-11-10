An investigation is under way into the cause of a house fire which killed a 64-year-old woman.Read more
Most Recent
By Owain Clarke
BBC Wales health correspondent
Envelope update
Severe disruption: A487 Ceredigion both waysBBC News Travel
A487 Ceredigion both ways severe disruption, from B4342 to A486.
A487 Ceredigion - A487 in Llanarth closed in both directions from the B4342 junction to the A486 junction, because of flooding.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time