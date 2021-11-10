Llandarcy

Wales, United Kingdom

    Severe accident: A483 Swansea both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A483 Swansea both ways severe accident, from Port Of Swansea to B4290.

    A483 Swansea - A483 Fabian Way closed and it's heavy in both directions from the Port Of Swansea junction to Jersey Marine roundabout, because of an accident.

    Severe disruption: M4 Neath Port Talbot eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    M4 Neath Port Talbot eastbound severe disruption, from J43 for A465 to J42 for A483 Swansea East.

    M4 Neath Port Talbot - One lane closed on M4 eastbound from J43, A465 (Llandarcy) to J42, A483 (Swansea East), because of flooding. Traffic is coping well.

    Severe disruption: M4 Neath Port Talbot westbound

    BBC News Travel

    M4 Neath Port Talbot westbound severe disruption, at J43 for A465.

    M4 Neath Port Talbot - M4 exit slip road partially blocked westbound at J43, A465 (Llandarcy), because of a broken down caravan. Traffic is coping well.

  11. Video shows racist, homophobic tirade at officer

    Video content

    Video caption: Racist, homophobic abuse of police officer caught on camera

    The footage was released as part of Hate Crime Awareness Week.

    Severe disruption: M4 Neath Port Talbot eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    M4 Neath Port Talbot eastbound severe disruption, from J43 for A465 to J42 for A483 Swansea East.

    M4 Neath Port Talbot - One lane closed on M4 eastbound from J43, A465 (Llandarcy) to J42, A483 (Swansea East), because of surface water. Traffic is coping well.

    Severe disruption: M4 Neath Port Talbot eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    M4 Neath Port Talbot eastbound severe disruption, from J43 for A465 to J42 for A483 Swansea East.

    M4 Neath Port Talbot - Lane closed and it's slow on M4 eastbound from J43, A465 (Llandarcy) to J42, A483 (Swansea East), because of surface water.

