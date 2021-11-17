Llandegfan

Wales, United Kingdom

    Severe accident: A545 Isle Of Anglesey both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A545 Isle Of Anglesey both ways severe accident, between Glyngarth and Cichle Hill.

    A545 Isle Of Anglesey - A545 Beaumaris Road in Glyngarth partially blocked and queues between the Glyngarth junction and the Cichle Hill junction, because of an accident.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

