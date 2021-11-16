Llandrindod Wells

Wales, United Kingdom

  4. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A483 Powys both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A483 Powys both ways severe accident, between Llandrindod Wells and Llanelwedd.

