Llandudno Junction

Wales, United Kingdom

+5 miles
+10 miles
+20 miles
+30 miles

Most Recent

  3. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A55 Conwy eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    A55 Conwy eastbound severe disruption, from J17 A547 to J19 A470 Conway Road Black Cat.

    A55 Conwy - Queues on A55 North Wales Expressway eastbound from J17, A547 (Conwy Morfa) to J19, A470 (Black Cat), because of a temporary closure and emergency repairs.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  5. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A55 Conwy eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    A55 Conwy eastbound severe disruption, between J17 A547 and J18 A546 6G Road Conwy.

    A55 Conwy - Queues on A55 North Wales Expressway eastbound between J17, A547 (Conwy Morfa) and J18, A546 (Conwy), because of a temporary closure and emergency repairs.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  9. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A55 Conwy eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    A55 Conwy eastbound severe disruption, between J17 A547 and J18 A546 6G Road Conwy.

    A55 Conwy - A55 Conwy Tunnel closed and it's slow eastbound between J17, A547 (Conwy Morfa) and J18, A546 (Conwy), because of a breakdown.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  14. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A55 Conwy eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    A55 Conwy eastbound severe disruption, from J19 A470 Conway Road Black Cat to J20 B5115 Brompton Avenue.

    A55 Conwy - A55 North Wales Expressway closed eastbound from J19, A470 (Black Cat) to J20, B5115 (Colwyn Bay), because of emergency repairs.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  18. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A55 Conwy westbound

    BBC News Travel

    A55 Conwy westbound severe disruption, between J18 A546 6G Road Conwy and J17 A547.

    A55 Conwy - A55 Conwy Tunnel closed and it's slow westbound between J18, A546 (Conwy) and J17, A547 (Conwy Morfa), because of animals on the road.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

News Navigation