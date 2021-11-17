A55 Conwy eastbound severe disruption, from J17 A547 to J19 A470 Conway Road Black Cat.

A55 Conwy - Queues on A55 North Wales Expressway eastbound from J17, A547 (Conwy Morfa) to J19, A470 (Black Cat), because of a temporary closure and emergency repairs.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time