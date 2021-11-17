Llanenddwyn

Wales, United Kingdom

    Severe accident: A496 Gwynedd both ways

    A496 Gwynedd both ways severe accident, from Ffordd Y Llan to Hafon Arto Hotel.

    A496 Gwynedd - A496 in Coed Ystumgwern closed and queues in both directions from the Ffordd Y Llan junction to the Hafon Arto Hotel junction, because of an accident involving one vehicle.

