Llanfairfechan

Wales, United Kingdom

+5 miles
+10 miles
+20 miles
+30 miles

Most Recent

  12. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A55 Conwy westbound

    BBC News Travel

    A55 Conwy westbound severe disruption, from A55 to J14.

    A55 Conwy - Temporary closure and emergency repairs on A55 North Wales Expressway westbound from Llanfairfechan to J14, Madryn. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

News Navigation