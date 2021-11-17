Llangelynin

Wales, United Kingdom

+5 miles
+10 miles
+20 miles
+30 miles

Most Recent

  10. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A493 Gwynedd both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A493 Gwynedd both ways severe accident, between Llanegryn Turn Off and Tonfanau Turn Off.

    A493 Gwynedd - A493 in Bryncrug closed and it's slow in both directions between the Llanegryn Turn Off junction and the Tonfanau Turn Off junction, because of an accident involving one vehicle and a fuel spillage.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

News Navigation