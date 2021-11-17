Llansantffraid Glan Conwy

Wales, United Kingdom

    Severe accident: A470 Conwy both ways

    A470 Conwy both ways severe accident, from Bodnant Road to Top Llan Road.

    A470 Conwy - A470 Llanrwst Road blocked and queues in both directions from the Bodnant Road junction to the Top Llan Road junction, because of an accident.

