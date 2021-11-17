Llantysilio

Wales, United Kingdom

  13. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A5 Denbighshire both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A5 Denbighshire both ways severe accident, between Glyndyfrdwy and Berwyn.

    A5 Denbighshire - A5 in Glyndyfrdwy closed and queues in both directions between the Glyndyfrdwy junction and the Berwyn junction, because of an accident.

