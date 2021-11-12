Two police officers have been given awards after they helped save the lives of two paramedics when they were stabbed.

Deena Evans and Michael Hipgrave, from West Midlands Ambulance Service, were attacked while responding to a welfare check at Martyn Smith's home in Wolverhampton on 6 July 2020.

PCs Victoria Gaunt and Michael Edge were with the pair when Smith, 52, came at them with two knives.

Smith was later jailed for nine years with a further five years on licence after admitting two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

They were given Blue Light Commendations by ambulance service chief executive Anthony Marsh.

West Midlands Ambulance Service Copyright: West Midlands Ambulance Service

Ms Evans said: "We are both so grateful that they were with us on that day.

"If they hadn’t been, the outcome could have been a lot different."

Mr Marsh, added: "Although I met Victoria and Michael not long after the incident, it was a real privilege to be able to recognise them formally for their swift actions which helped to save Mick and Deena.

"They undoubtedly put their own lives on the line to save their blue light colleagues, something I will forever be grateful for."