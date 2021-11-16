A flood alert has been issued by the Environment Agency (EA) for the Severn Vyrnwy confluence .

Recent rainfall means river levels are rising at the gauge at Llanymynech, which straddles the border between Powys and Shropshire.

Consequently, flooding is imminent, the EA says.

"We expect flooding to affect low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from the Welsh border at Llawnt to Shrawardine near Shrewsbury, it said.

"Other locations that may be affected include Llanymynech, Maesbrook and Melverley."

The water is expected to peak at Llanymynech this morning at levels between 3.9m and 4.1m.