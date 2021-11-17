Most Recent
Severe accident: A1307 Cambridgeshire both waysBBC News Travel
A1307 Cambridgeshire both ways severe accident, from Robins Lane to Anderson Road.
A1307 Cambridgeshire - A1307 Bucking Way Road in Lolworth blocked and it's slow in both directions from the Robins Lane junction to the Anderson Road junction, because of an accident involving a car.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
By Nikki Fox & Pete Cooper
BBC News
By Zoe Johnson
BBC Young Reporter