Charles Dickens pen gadget to go on display for first time
By Tom Espiner
Business reporter, BBC News
Copyright: Charles Dickens Museum
A mechanical pen which was given to Charles Dickens as a Christmas present in 1838 is to go on public display for the first time.
The gadget, which is made of ivory and has sliding buttons which turns it into a pen, pencil or quill sharpener, was given to the novelist by his wife Catherine who inscribed it with the message: "To dear Charlie from Kate, Xmas 1838."
Dickens used the device during his travels and kept it for the rest of his life, in spite of splitting from from his wife later in his life.
Cindy Sughrue, director of the Charles Dickens Museum where the pen is going on show, said the fact that Dickens kept the item suggests that he had "some lingering warmth towards Catherine, despite their eventual separation".
"It reflects his love of a gadget and also radiates the warmth of Christmas at an exciting time for a couple building a family in their new home," she said.
Other items going on display for the first time include three sketches by A Christmas Carol illustrator John Leach which were meant for Dickens's story The Cricket on the Hearth, as well as an assortment of original letters received by the novelist over the years.
The objects will be on display at 48 Doughty Street from Wednesday.
By Harry Low
BBC News
Couple left without hot water for months due to gas leak
Local Democracy Reporting ServiceCopyright: Jacob Phillips
A West London couple have been left without hot water for months following a gas leak.
Simeon and Alex Mowle have had no hot water or central heating since the start of September.
The Hammersmith couple had their gas turned off in Addison Gardens as their pipes were ruled to be unsafe.
Simeon said: “It took me two hours to run my wife a bath.” Now the couple could be left shivering for up to 12 weeks while they wait for Hammersmith and Fulham Council to grant planning permission for new pipe works.
The pair have been told they will not have hot water or heating until 13 December at the earliest. But Simeon has been told the council could take eight to 10 weeks to decide whether to install a new pipe.
On some days the home is so cold they are forced to put the oven on for warmth. For the pair to run a bath requires 16 pans of heated water, forcing Alex to shower at work.
But since Simeon works from home he is forced to face 20 second freezing showers.
He is also worried that damp is starting to spread by their front door. Without the heating on, moisture has started to build up in spots Simeon has never seen before.
The website designer claims the whole block of flats they live in has been affected.
Simeon added: “People have been trying to get tenants in but they have just left straight away. It’s just been a disaster.”
A nearby hotel has offered the couple the chance to shower there in light of their problems.
Hammersmith and Fulham Council and Cadent have been contacted for comment.
Giovanni Rose won an international competition with his poem Welcome to Tottenham.
Envelope update
Severe disruption: A3212 London both waysBBC News Travel
A3212 London both ways severe disruption, between A400 Charing Cross and Parliament Square.
A3212 London - A3212 Whitehall in Charing Cross closed in both directions between Trafalgar Square and the Parliament Square junction, because of National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph.
