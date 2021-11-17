Charles Dickens Museum Copyright: Charles Dickens Museum

A mechanical pen which was given to Charles Dickens as a Christmas present in 1838 is to go on public display for the first time.

The gadget, which is made of ivory and has sliding buttons which turns it into a pen, pencil or quill sharpener, was given to the novelist by his wife Catherine who inscribed it with the message: "To dear Charlie from Kate, Xmas 1838."

Dickens used the device during his travels and kept it for the rest of his life, in spite of splitting from from his wife later in his life.

Cindy Sughrue, director of the Charles Dickens Museum where the pen is going on show, said the fact that Dickens kept the item suggests that he had "some lingering warmth towards Catherine, despite their eventual separation".

"It reflects his love of a gadget and also radiates the warmth of Christmas at an exciting time for a couple building a family in their new home," she said.

Other items going on display for the first time include three sketches by A Christmas Carol illustrator John Leach which were meant for Dickens's story The Cricket on the Hearth, as well as an assortment of original letters received by the novelist over the years.

The objects will be on display at 48 Doughty Street from Wednesday.