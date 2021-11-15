Most Recent
Severe disruption: London both ways
London both ways severe disruption, between the City of London and Westminster.
London - Expect delays on Routes between the the City of London junction and the Westminster junction, because of Many road closures for the Lord Mayor's Show.
London prepares for the ancient Lord Mayor's Show
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Golden carriages and heavily decorated guards have been spotted marching through London in the early hours of the morning.
Police horses and traditionally dressed officials have been preparing to stand in complete silence in Central London from 04:00 in the morning. Early rising bankers were left surprised this week as six shire horses pulled one of the oldest carriages in the world past major London landmarks – like St Paul’s Cathedral.
The City of London has been rehearsing for its annual Lord Mayor’s Show.
The traditional show will take place tomorrow and will be broadcast on BBC One at 10:30.
The show dates back to the early 13th century when King John allowed the City of London to appoint its own mayor. Each lord mayor over the next 800 years has performed the ceremony and Vincent Keaveny will be the 693rd Lord Mayor of London to be sworn in. The ceremony features one of the oldest decorative vehicles in the world – a three-tonne golden coach.
Full-size model elephants, Japanese drummers, a horse-drawn bus and the tallest fire engine in Europe will also be parading through the City of London.
All roads in the Square Mile will be closed during the ceremony and buses will be diverted. The day before the parade, the Silent Ceremony will take place – in which traditionally clothed politicians will silently appoint the new mayor.
The oddly-quiet ceremony will only include a handful of words over 90 minutes.
The new mayor will only speak when he is sworn in and a number of bizarre objects will be handed over to him.
Richly dressed officials will remove the outgoing mayor’s hat and will place it on the new mayor.
He will also receive a sceptre, sword and some badges before a few officers bow to him. Once the ceremony is complete Mayor Keaveny will then move into the Mansion House with his family.
By Jeremy Britton
BBC News
Severe disruption: London both ways
London both ways severe disruption, between the Royal Courts Of Justice.
London - Queues on Strand in Westminster between the the Royal Courts Of Justice junction and Trafalgar Square, because of a temporary closure and a demonstration. Congestion to around Holborn, parts of Embankment, and along Pall Mall.
