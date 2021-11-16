The sponsored sleepout is raising money for those facing homelessness, poverty and social exclusion.Read more
Most Recent
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M25 Hertfordshire clockwiseBBC News Travel
M25 Hertfordshire clockwise severe disruption, at J22 for A1081 St Albans.
M25 Hertfordshire - M25 lane closed on exit slip road clockwise at J22, A1081 (St Albans), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: A1081 Hertfordshire northboundBBC News Travel
A1081 Hertfordshire northbound severe disruption, from M25 J22 St Albans to A414 North Orbital Road.
A1081 Hertfordshire - A1081 London Colney By Pass in London Colney closed northbound from St Albans to London Colney Roundabout, because of recovery work.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M25 Hertfordshire anti-clockwiseBBC News Travel
M25 Hertfordshire anti-clockwise severe disruption, from J23 for A1 to J22 for A1081 St Albans.
M25 Hertfordshire - One lane closed on M25 anticlockwise from J23 A1(M) J1 South Mimms to J22, A1081 (St Albans), because of ladders on the road. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M25 Hertfordshire clockwiseBBC News Travel
M25 Hertfordshire clockwise severe disruption, at J22 for A1081 St Albans.
M25 Hertfordshire - M25 lane closed on exit slip road and it's very slow clockwise at J22, A1081 (St Albans), because of an ambulance attending a medical emergency.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time