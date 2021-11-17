Lower Darwen

England, United Kingdom

    Severe accident: M65 Lancashire westbound

    M65 Lancashire westbound severe accident, between J4 for A666 Earcroft Way Darwen and J3 for A674 Chorley Road Blackburn West.

    M65 Lancashire - One lane closed and it's heavy on M65 westbound between J4, A666 (Darwen) and J3, A674 (Blackburn West), because of an accident.

    Severe disruption: M65 Lancashire eastbound

    M65 Lancashire eastbound severe disruption, from J5 for A6077 Guide to J6 for A6119 Whitebirk Drive Blackburn.

    M65 Lancashire - The road is temporarily closed and stationary queues on M65 eastbound from J5, A6077 (Guide) to J6, A6119 (Blackburn), because of an investigation by the police.

