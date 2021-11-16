Lower Kingswood

England, United Kingdom

  13. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M25 Surrey anti-clockwise

    BBC News Travel

    M25 Surrey anti-clockwise severe accident, between J9 for A243 and J8 for A217 Brighton Road.

    M25 Surrey - Two lanes closed and queues on M25 anticlockwise between J9, A243 (Leatherhead) and J8, A217 (Reigate), because of an accident.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  14. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M25 Surrey clockwise

    BBC News Travel

    M25 Surrey clockwise severe disruption, from J8 for A217 Brighton Road to J9 for A243.

    M25 Surrey - One lane closed on M25 clockwise from J8, A217 (Reigate) to J9, A243 (Leatherhead), because of a lorry having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.

  20. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M25 Surrey anti-clockwise

    BBC News Travel

    M25 Surrey anti-clockwise severe disruption, between J9 for A243 and J8 for A217 Brighton Road.

    M25 Surrey - One lane closed on M25 anticlockwise between J9, A243 (Leatherhead) and J8, A217 (Reigate), because of a broken down car. Traffic is coping well.

