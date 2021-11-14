We might see a bit of sunshine today and the temperatures will remain similar to yesterday, rising to around 11C (52F).
Tomorrow, it is expected to get a little warmer.
You can find a detailed forecast for your area on the BBC Weather page.
BBC Weather
Footage shows the moment a hoverboard battery explodes and sets fire to a room in a Smethwick house.
It's going to remain overcast and relatively mild today, with temperatures up to 11C (52F) in parts of the region, there will also be a gentle breeze.
Later in the week it should get a little warmer and you can get a full forecast for your area on the BBC Weather page.
BBC Midlands Today
The number of deaths and serious injuries on roads in the West Midlands fell by 19% in 2020, due to reduced traffic during the lockdowns.
The figures dropped from 182 deaths in 2019 to 169 in 2020.
The figures have been released by the charity Brake to mark Road Safety Week.
It's calling on individuals, communities and organisations to work together to ensure accidents don't increase again.
BBC Radio Stoke
Home Office funding is going to be used to improve women's safety in Staffordshire and Cheshire.
The two counties have been given £600,000 to spend on awareness campaigns, street pastors, and safe routes for women through Hanley, Stafford and Newcastle.
In Cheshire, technology will be set up to allow women to video call the police control room if they have concerns while out at night.
A group of Staffordshire litter pickers have made Remembrance displays from recycled plastic bottles.
Lichfield Litter Legends have created the poppy display at the town's Memorial Garden, with further flowers on show at Curborough Community Centre, the Green Fairy Trail at Swinfen and another in the village of Wall.
All the poppies have been made by volunteers from the bottom of plastic bottles they have collected over the past 12 months.
More than 650 poppies have been made.
A total of 350 are in the memorial garden to represent the fallen marked on the memorial wall.
Sharon Coleman, from the group, said the displays also commemorated 100 years of the Royal British Legion.
Old wheel trims have also been fashioned into giant poppies.
"When they are in a mass they look amazing," she said.
The meditation and mindfulness classes were introduced after lockdown to help pupils' wellbeing.
The seven-metre diameter (23ft) globe by Luke Jerram has been to locations around the world.
A hospital trust said it has received funding to seek planning permission for a new staff car park.
University Hospitals of the North Midlands NHS Trust said staff parking is currently provided at the Royal Infirmary and Central Outpatients sites.
But with these sites set to be demolished for housing developments, the trust said it has been looking for a permanent solution.
It has acquired the Grindley Hill Court site, next to Royal Stoke University hospital, after receiving public funding, it said, as it was considered the best local option for future expansion of hospital services
Grindley Hill Court currently houses NHS staff and if planning permission for a staff car park is granted, the trust said it will give residents information to help find alternative accommodation.
The granting of planning permission will be subject to public consultation, which begins on 9 November.