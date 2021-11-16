The vehicle had scaffolding planks on the roof, while the trailer had planks seven layers deep.Read more
Most Recent
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire northboundBBC News Travel
M1 Leicestershire northbound severe disruption, between J20 for A4304 Lutterworth Road and J21 for M69.
M1 Leicestershire - One lane closed on M1 northbound between J20, A4304 (Lutterworth) and J21, M69 (Leicester), because of a vehicle having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire southboundBBC News Travel
M1 Leicestershire southbound severe disruption, from J21 for M69 to J20 for A4304 Lutterworth Road.
M1 Leicestershire - Lane blocked and it's heavy on M1 southbound from J21, M69 (Leicester) to J20, A4304 (Lutterworth).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe accident: M1 Leicestershire southboundBBC News Travel
M1 Leicestershire southbound severe accident, between J20 for A4304 Lutterworth Road and J19 for M6.
M1 Leicestershire - One lane closed and queues on M1 southbound between J20, A4304 (Lutterworth) and J19, M6 (Catthorpe Interchange), because of an accident involving a car.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time