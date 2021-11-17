Lymington

England, United Kingdom

  15. Fungi's importance to New Forest ecosystem

    BBC Young Climate Change Reporter Katy Porter looks at how fungi is vital to the future of the New Forest.

  19. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A337 Hampshire northbound

    A337 Hampshire northbound severe disruption, from South Street to Anchorage Way.

    A337 Hampshire - A337 Priestlands Place in Lymington blocked and queues northbound from the South Street junction to the Anchorage Way junction, because of a breakdown.

