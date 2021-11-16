Machynlleth

Wales, United Kingdom

  17. Eighty-tonne bridge raised to avoid floods

    Video content

    Video caption: Eighty-tonne Ceredigion bridge raised to avoid floods

    It took six weeks and 32,000 hours of work to raise it one metre.

  19. Couple back Wales with their own Red Wall shirt

    Video content

    Video caption: Euro 2020: Couple back Wales with their own Red Wall

    A giant red jersey is covering a couple's home as they show their support for Wales at Euro 2020.

