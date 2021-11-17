Maentwrog

Wales, United Kingdom

    Severe accident: A487 Gwynedd both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A487 Gwynedd both ways severe accident, from Harlech turn off to Oakeley Arms Hotel.

    A487 Gwynedd - A487 in Maentwrog closed and queues in both directions from the Harlech turn off junction to the Oakeley Arms Hotel junction, because of an accident involving two vehicles.

