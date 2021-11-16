Manchester

England, United Kingdom

  2. Woman's plea after serious Covid pregnancy illness

    Video content

    Video caption: Covid: Woman's vaccine plea after serious pregnancy illness

    Tanviha Quraishi-Akhtar urges others to get the jab after she almost died from Covid while pregnant.

  4. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A57(M) Greater Manchester eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    A57(M) Greater Manchester eastbound severe disruption, from Cambridge Street to A34 Brook Street.

    A57(M) Greater Manchester - One lane blocked and queues on A57(M) Mancunian Way eastbound from Cambridge Street to A34 Brook Street, because of a broken down car. Travel time is around 20 minutes.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  9. 'I can't believe we raised so much money'

    Video content

    Video caption: Weather forecaster Owain Wyn Evans reflects on raising £3m with his 24-hour drumathon

  13. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A34 Greater Manchester both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A34 Greater Manchester both ways severe disruption, from A5103 Portland Street to Albert Square.

    A34 Greater Manchester - A34 Princess Street in Manchester closed in both directions from the A5103 Portland Street junction to the Albert Square junction, because of Remembrance Sunday Service.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  19. Uni's concept house showcases zero carbon living

    Video content

    Video caption: Inside a zero carbon concept home showcasing the possible future of UK sustainable living.
