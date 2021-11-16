The vehicle had scaffolding planks on the roof, while the trailer had planks seven layers deep.Read more
Most Recent
Envelope update
Severe accident: M1 Leicestershire southboundBBC News Travel
M1 Leicestershire southbound severe accident, between J22 for A50 Coalville and J21 for M69.
M1 Leicestershire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J22, A50 (Coalville) and J21, M69 (Leicester), because of an accident involving three cars. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire southboundBBC News Travel
M1 Leicestershire southbound severe disruption, from J22 for A50 Coalville to J21A for A46 Leicester North.
M1 Leicestershire - One lane closed on M1 southbound from J22, A50 (Coalville) to J21a, A46 (Leicester North), because of a van which has broken down. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe accident: M1 Leicestershire southboundBBC News Travel
M1 Leicestershire southbound severe accident, between J23 for A512 Ashby Road East and J22 for A50 Coalville.
M1 Leicestershire - One lane closed and queues on M1 southbound between J23, A512 (Loughborough) and J22, A50 (Coalville), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe accident: M1 Leicestershire southboundBBC News Travel
M1 Leicestershire southbound severe accident, from J22 for A50 Coalville to J21 for M69.
M1 Leicestershire - Two lanes closed and queues on M1 southbound from J22, A50 (Coalville) to J21, M69 (Leicester), because of an accident involving a lorry and a car.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time