No-one has been arrested in connection with the attack in the girl in a Burnley park, police say.Read more
Most Recent
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M55 Lancashire both waysBBC News Travel
M55 Lancashire both ways severe disruption, at J4 for A583 Preston New Road.
M55 Lancashire - M55 closed in both directions at J4, A583 (Blackpool), because of an investigation by the police. Diversion in operation - via the exit and entry slips.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time