Marton

England, United Kingdom

+5 miles
+10 miles
+20 miles
+30 miles

Most Recent

  17. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M55 Lancashire both ways

    BBC News Travel

    M55 Lancashire both ways severe disruption, at J4 for A583 Preston New Road.

    M55 Lancashire - M55 closed in both directions at J4, A583 (Blackpool), because of an investigation by the police. Diversion in operation - via the exit and entry slips.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Page 1 of 17
Navigate to the last page

News Navigation