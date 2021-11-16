Maud

Scotland, United Kingdom

    Severe disruption: A950 Aberdeenshire both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A950 Aberdeenshire both ways severe disruption, from A981 to B9106.

    A950 Aberdeenshire - A950 in Maud closed in both directions from the A981 junction to the B9106 junction, because of a fallen tree.

    Severe disruption: A950 Aberdeenshire both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A950 Aberdeenshire both ways severe disruption, from Old Deer Turn-off to Maud Turn-off.

    A950 Aberdeenshire - A950 in Old Deer closed in both directions from the Old Deer Turn-off junction to the Maud Turn-off junction, because of a serious fire.

