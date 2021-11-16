Most Recent
Envelope update
Severe disruption: A950 Aberdeenshire both waysBBC News Travel
A950 Aberdeenshire both ways severe disruption, from A981 to B9106.
A950 Aberdeenshire - A950 in Maud closed in both directions from the A981 junction to the B9106 junction, because of a fallen tree.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
A950 Aberdeenshire both ways severe disruption, from Old Deer Turn-off to Maud Turn-off.
A950 Aberdeenshire - A950 in Old Deer closed in both directions from the Old Deer Turn-off junction to the Maud Turn-off junction, because of a serious fire.
