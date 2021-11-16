A4 London both ways severe disruption, between Piccadilly and Knightsbridge.

A4 London - A4 Piccadilly Underpass in Belgravia closed and queues in both directions between the Piccadilly junction and the Knightsbridge junction, because of emergency repairs. Congestion to Brompton Road past Knightsbridge and Harrods, and down Grosvenor Place.

