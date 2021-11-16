Menai Bridge

Wales, United Kingdom

  2. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A5 Gwynedd both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A5 Gwynedd both ways severe disruption, between A487 Treborth Road and A545 Telford Road.

    A5 Gwynedd - A5 Menai Bridge in Menai Bridge closed in both directions between Antelope Roundabout and the A545 Telford Road junction, because of an incident. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  'We entrusted her wellbeing to the university'

    Video content

    Video caption: Dead students' parents disbelief at uni's 'poor communications'

    Mared Foulkes, 21, killed herself after wrongly being told she had failed an exam.

  16. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A545 Isle Of Anglesey both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A545 Isle Of Anglesey both ways severe accident, between Glyngarth and Cichle Hill.

    A545 Isle Of Anglesey - A545 Beaumaris Road in Glyngarth partially blocked and queues between the Glyngarth junction and the Cichle Hill junction, because of an accident.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

