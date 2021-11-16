A5 Gwynedd both ways severe disruption, between A487 Treborth Road and A545 Telford Road.

A5 Gwynedd - A5 Menai Bridge in Menai Bridge closed in both directions between Antelope Roundabout and the A545 Telford Road junction, because of an incident. Traffic is coping well.

