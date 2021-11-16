Most Recent
Severe disruption: M25 Surrey clockwiseBBC News Travel
M25 Surrey clockwise severe disruption, from J6 for A22 to J7 for M23 J8.
M25 Surrey - One lane closed on M25 clockwise from J6, A22 (Godstone) to J7 M23 J8, because of a broken down car. Traffic is coping well.
By Josie Hannett & Sam Harrison
BBC South East
Severe disruption: M23 Surrey southboundBBC News Travel
M23 Surrey southbound severe disruption, from J8 for M25 J7 to J9 for .
M23 Surrey - One lane closed on M23 southbound from J8 M25 J7 to J9, Gatwick Airport, because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: M25 Surrey anti-clockwiseBBC News Travel
M25 Surrey anti-clockwise severe accident, at J7 for M23 J8.
M25 Surrey - One lane closed on M25 anticlockwise at J7 M23 J8, because of an accident.
Severe accident: M25 Surrey anti-clockwiseBBC News Travel
M25 Surrey anti-clockwise severe accident, between J8 for A217 Brighton Road and J7 for M23 J8.
M25 Surrey - One lane closed on M25 anticlockwise between J8, A217 (Reigate) and J7 M23 J8, because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M23 Surrey southboundBBC News Travel
M23 Surrey southbound severe disruption, between J8 for M25 J7 and J9 for .
M23 Surrey - One lane closed on M23 southbound between J8 M25 J7 and J9, Gatwick Airport, because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M25 Surrey anti-clockwiseBBC News Travel
M25 Surrey anti-clockwise severe disruption, at J7 for M23 J8.
M25 Surrey - One lane closed and it's slow on M25 anticlockwise at J7 M23 J8, because of a vehicle having a tyre changed.
Severe disruption: M23 Surrey southboundBBC News Travel
M23 Surrey southbound severe disruption, from J8 for M25 J7 to J9 for .
M23 Surrey - One lane closed and it's heavy on M23 southbound from J8 M25 J7 to J9, Gatwick Airport, because of polystyrene on the road.
Severe disruption: M23 Surrey southboundBBC News Travel
M23 Surrey southbound severe disruption, from J8 for to J9 for .
M23 Surrey - One lane closed on M23 southbound from J8, M25 Interchange to J9, Gatwick Airport, because of debris on the road. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M23 Surrey southboundBBC News Travel
M23 Surrey southbound severe disruption, from J8 for M25 J7 to J9 for .
M23 Surrey - One lane closed on M23 southbound from J8 M25 J7 to J9, Gatwick Airport, because of a broken down car. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M23 West Sussex northboundBBC News Travel
M23 West Sussex northbound severe disruption, from J9 for to J8 for M25 J7.
M23 West Sussex - One lane closed on M23 northbound in Surrey from J9, Gatwick Airport to J8 M25 J7, because of an investigation by the police.
