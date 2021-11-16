Most Recent
By Josie Hannett & Sam Harrison
BBC South East
By Shelley Phelps
BBC News
Envelope update
Severe accident: A259 West Sussex both waysBBC News Travel
A259 West Sussex both ways severe accident, from B2144 Drayton Lane to Groves Farm Cottages.
A259 West Sussex - A259 in Merston blocked in both directions from the B2144 Drayton Lane junction to the Groves Farm Cottages junction, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
By William McLennan
BBC News