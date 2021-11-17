Mickleover

England, United Kingdom

  3. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A38 Derbyshire northbound

    BBC News Travel

    A38 Derbyshire northbound severe accident, from A516 Uttoxeter New Road to A5111 Kingsway.

    A38 Derbyshire - A38 closed northbound from the A516 Uttoxeter New Road junction to Kingsway Island, because of an accident involving a lorry and a car.

