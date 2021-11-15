Milltimber

Scotland, United Kingdom

    Severe accident: A90 Aberdeen City southbound

    A90 Aberdeen City southbound severe accident, between A944 and A90.

    A90 Aberdeen City - A90 Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route in Aberdeen closed and queues southbound between South Kingswells and Milltimber, because of an accident.

