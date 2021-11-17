A487 Gwynedd both ways severe accident, from Minffordd Roundabout to Porthmadog Roundabout.

A487 Gwynedd - A487 in Minffordd closed and queues in both directions from the Minffordd Roundabout junction to the Porthmadog Roundabout junction, because of an accident involving two vehicles.

