The future of Llanbedr village school and other rural primaries in Powys is in the balance.Read more
By Paul Martin
Wales Live
By Paul Martin
Wales Live
A483 Powys both ways severe accident, from The Church to A489 Newtown Bypass.
A483 Powys - A483 Dolfor Road in Dolfor closed in both directions from The Church junction to the A489 Newtown Bypass junction, because of accident investigation work. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
By Rachel Flint
BBC News
A483 Powys both ways severe accident, from A489 Newtown Bypass to B4355.
A483 Powys - A483 in Newtown closed in both directions from the A489 Newtown Bypass junction to the B4355 junction, because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
By Matthew Murray & Craig Duggan
BBC News
A483 Powys both ways severe accident, between the Pentre turn off and B4355.
A483 Powys - A483 in Dolfor closed in both directions between the the Pentre turn off junction and Knighton turn off, because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
By Liam Evans
BBC News
By Craig Duggan
BBC News
A489 Powys both ways severe disruption, from A4811 Llanidloes Road to A483 Dolfor Road.
A489 Powys - A489 Newtown Bypass in Stepaside closed in both directions from the A4811 Llanidloes Road junction to the A483 Dolfor Road junction, because of emergency vehicles at scene.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
By Caleb Spencer
BBC News