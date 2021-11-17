A12 London northbound severe accident, from M25 J28 Brentwood to J12 A1023 Chelmsford Road Mountnessing.

A12 London - The road is temporarily closed and stationary queues on A12 northbound from Brentwood to J12, A1023 (Mountnessing), because of an accident.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time