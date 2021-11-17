Mountnessing

England, United Kingdom

  7. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A12 London northbound

    BBC News Travel

    A12 London northbound severe accident, from M25 J28 Brentwood to J12 A1023 Chelmsford Road Mountnessing.

    A12 London - The road is temporarily closed and stationary queues on A12 northbound from Brentwood to J12, A1023 (Mountnessing), because of an accident.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  15. How the lives of taxi drivers inspired a new play

    Video content

    Video caption: Suffolk writer inspired by 'amazing' taxi driver stories

    Shamser Sinha says he wanted to reflect the "amazing" stories he heard while travelling in a cab.

  19. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A12 Essex northbound

    BBC News Travel

    A12 Essex northbound severe accident, from J11 M25 Brentwood to J12 A1023 Chelmsford Road Mountnessing.

    A12 Essex - A12 blocked and queues northbound from J11, M25 (Brentwood) in London to J12, A1023 (Mountnessing) in Essex, because of an accident.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

