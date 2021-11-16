Shropshire's cardiology inpatient services could all be moved to Telford, as a temporary measure, to help hospitals in the county deal with staff shortages.

A report to the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust (SaTH) says they've been struggling to recruit enough clinicians and the departments are now being run on minimal levels.

Shropshire's Joint Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee was also told this could be reversed, with cardiology inpatients all moving to Shrewsbury, if and when the proposed Hospital Transformation Programme goes ahead.

Also known as Future Fit, the programme has suggested making the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital a centre for emergency medicine, with Telford's Princess Royal Hospital specialising in planned procedures.