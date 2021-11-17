Nantglyn

Wales, United Kingdom

+5 miles
+10 miles
+20 miles
+30 miles

Most Recent

  14. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A543 Conwy both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A543 Conwy both ways severe disruption, from A544 to B4501.

    A543 Conwy - A543 in Bylchau blocked in both directions from the A544 junction to the B4501 junction, because of vehicle fire. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

News Navigation