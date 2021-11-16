Nant-y-bwch

Wales, United Kingdom

+5 miles
+10 miles
+20 miles
+30 miles

Most Recent

  19. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A465 Blaenau Gwent both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A465 Blaenau Gwent both ways severe accident, around A4048.

    A465 Blaenau Gwent - A465 Heads Of The Valleys Road in Nantybwch blocked in both directions around Tredegar Roundabout, because of an accident.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Page 1 of 7
Navigate to the last page

News Navigation