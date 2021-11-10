Nant-y-moel

Wales, United Kingdom

Most Recent

  1. Bereaved 'angry' after Covid caught in hospital

    Video content

    Video caption: Covid: Bereaved families 'angry' after cases caught in hospital

    Plans were announced for regular testing in December, but some hospitals did not start until March.

  6. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A4107 Bridgend westbound

    BBC News Travel

    A4107 Bridgend westbound severe disruption, from A4061 Bwlch-Y-Clawdd Road to Commercial Street.

    A4107 Bridgend - A4107 High Street in Treorchy closed westbound from the A4061 Bwlch-Y-Clawdd Road junction to the Commercial Street junction, because of an overturned car. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  13. Video shows racist, homophobic tirade at officer

    Video content

    Video caption: Racist, homophobic abuse of police officer caught on camera

    The footage was released as part of Hate Crime Awareness Week.

  20. 'We need to prepare for bigger wildfires'

    Video content

    Video caption: COP26: Climate change warning over wildfires in Wales

    Firefighter Craig Hope says Wales needs to adapt to the challenges of warmer weather.

