A4107 Bridgend westbound severe disruption, from A4061 Bwlch-Y-Clawdd Road to Commercial Street.

A4107 Bridgend - A4107 High Street in Treorchy closed westbound from the A4061 Bwlch-Y-Clawdd Road junction to the Commercial Street junction, because of an overturned car. Traffic is coping well.

