A derelict former pub in Wolverhampton could be torn down to make way for new flats.

The Rookery Tavern in Wood Street, Lanesfield, which has been closed for more than five years, is facing demolition under new plans to build an apartment block consisting of 24 flats.

An application to demolish the building and replace it with a new housing block has now been made by developer Mohammed Adeel from Saltley, Birmingham.

A design, access and planning statement submitted with the application said: "The current Covid-19 situation has effectively reduced the pub returning to a viable business as virtually zero, together with the fact the local planning authority has previously granted permission to allow its conversion to flats and a pair of semi-detached houses.

"As a result, there is now an overwhelming case for supporting the demolition of the pub and allowing the redevelopment of the site to a productive and socially beneficial residential use."

Wolverhampton Council planning bosses are due to make a decision on the application in the near future.