A312 London southbound severe disruption, from Faggs Road to A315 Staines Road.

A312 London - A312 Harlington Road West in Feltham blocked southbound from the Faggs Road junction to Minimax Corner, because of an investigation by the police. Diversion in operation - affecting bus routes 90, 285, 490 and X26.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time