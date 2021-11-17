Newcastle upon Tyne

  3. 'There's no shame in going and getting help'

    Video caption: Angels of the North hair stylist shares suicide attempt story

    Shannon hopes sharing her own struggle with mental health will encourage others to open up.

  9. A69 closed near Haltwhistle after collision

    The A69 is closed in both directions after two vehicles were involved in a collision near Haltwhistle, Northumberland.

    It happened at about 04:00 and National Highways says the road is expected to stay closed throughout the morning.

    Diversions are in place and you can find the details are.

  15. Rick Astley surprises Newcastle barbers

    A barber shop in Newcastle, which dons a poster of Rick Astley on its notice board, was surprised by the man himself earlier.

    Staff at Patrick Forster Barber & Shop said they had no idea the singer had booked an appointment ahead of his performance at the Utilita Arena later.

    The company hangs "funny posters" on their walls to "make people smile", and four weeks ago they decided to place the lyrics to Astley's famous 1987 hit Never Gonna Give you Up to welcome clients.

    Owner Patrick Forster said his visit was a complete coincidence, and that Rick Astley was "such a great guy" who found the experience so amusing he "took a selfie to send to his wife".

  17. 'It's so important that people look out for us'

    Video caption: Newcastle Women's Street Watch keeps ladies safe on nights out

    The group of volunteers ensures other women feel safe on the city's streets on nights out.

