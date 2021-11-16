Newport

Wales, United Kingdom

  8. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M4 Newport westbound

    M4 Newport westbound severe accident, from J26 for A4051 to J27 for B4591 Glasllwch Crescent.

    M4 Newport - One lane closed and queues on M4 westbound from J26, A4051 (Malpas Road) to J27, B4591 (Highcross), because of an accident involving one car.

  14. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M4 Newport westbound

    M4 Newport westbound severe disruption, between J25A for A4042 Newport and J26 for A4051.

    M4 Newport - M4 Brynglas Tunnel partially blocked and queues westbound between J25a, A4042 (Newport) and J26, A4051 (Malpas Road), because of a breakdown. Congestion to J24.

