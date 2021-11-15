Newport Pagnell

England, United Kingdom

    Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire southbound

    M1 Northamptonshire southbound severe disruption, from J15 for A45 to Newport Pagnell Services.

    M1 Northamptonshire - One lane closed and it's slow on M1 southbound from J15, A45 (Northampton) to Newport Pagnell Services, because of a breakdown.

    Severe accident: M1 Buckinghamshire northbound

    M1 Buckinghamshire northbound severe accident, from Newport Pagnell Services to J15 for A45.

    M1 Buckinghamshire - Two lanes closed and queues on M1 northbound from Newport Pagnell Services to J15, A45 (Northampton), because of an accident.

