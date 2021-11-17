Newtongrange

Scotland, United Kingdom

    Severe disruption: A7 Midlothian both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A7 Midlothian both ways severe disruption, from B6482 Dalhousie Road to B6392.

    A7 Midlothian - A7 in Newbattle closed in both directions from the B6482 Dalhousie Road junction to Hardengreen Roundabout, because of a police investigation. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

